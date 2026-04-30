Azerbaijan highlights progress in family, women and children’s policy development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Over the past 20 years, institutional mechanisms have been strengthened in the field of family, women, and children, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Issues Bahar Muradova said at the conference on “Sustainable Development: Family, Women and Children’s Policy,” Trend reports.

She emphasized that the challenges of the modern era are also complex and multifaceted. Digital transformation, evolving social relations, and global influences are placing new demands on the institution of the family and on social values.

According to her, a healthy society cannot be built without a strong family.

“Over the past 20 years, a unified state governance system has been established in the field of family, women, and children. The regulatory and legal framework has been significantly expanded, institutional mechanisms have been strengthened, and this policy has been accompanied by tangible social outcomes. To achieve these results, the State Committee, as the central executive body, has sought to effectively fulfill its coordination and monitoring functions.

Inclusive development cannot be ensured without the full and equal participation of women. Likewise, without safeguarding the rights and well-being of children, it is impossible to build a secure future,” she emphasized.