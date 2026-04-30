Iran to introduce new Strait of Hormuz rules for regional security, Supreme Leader says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Iran will contribute to the development and security of the entire region by implementing new governance and legal rules in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei said in his address on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day in Iran, Trend reports.

The Supreme Leader noted that by implementing control over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will make the Persian Gulf region secure and prevent its abuse by opposing parties. The new control will contribute to economic development in the region.

Khamenei added that Iran's science, industry, various technologies, nano, bio, nuclear and missile technologies are national investments and will protect all water and land borders.

"Iran is the country with the longest coastline in the Persian Gulf and has made more efforts in the independence of the Gulf, as well as in the fight against foreigners, from the expulsion of the Portuguese from the Gulf to the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz," he noted.

On April 30, 1622, during the reign of Shah Abbas Safavi, the Portuguese were expelled from the southern waters of Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. For this purpose, April 30 was named the National Day of the Persian Gulf in Iran in 2005.