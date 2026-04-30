BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. European politics continues to sink to new lows. Sensational video footage obtained by Azerbaijani media outlets reveals the extent of the Armenian lobby’s activities within European institutions and corruption among the European Union’s top leadership. The footage features Luis Moreno Ocampo, a former prosecutor at the UN International Court of Justice, and his son Tomas. Both speak very openly and candidly about their goals and the tools they use to achieve them.

First, let’s figure out who Luis Moreno Ocampo is. There’s no need to introduce him to an Azerbaijani audience. This Argentine citizen, who resigned from his post as prosecutor amid a major scandal, has in recent years become a paid Armenian lobbyist. This man is willing to do anything to carry out the orders of his new sponsors—spreading blatant fabrications, lying, and manipulating through xenophobia and Islamophobia. We have spoken at length about his disgraceful activities.

However, the scandal surrounding the former prosecutor is now taking on new dimensions. Ocampo’s son openly explains his goals during a conversation: “We need to remove Pashinyan—that is, the prime minister.”

More interesting are the statements made by Luis Ocampo himself. As can be seen in the video, he says without hesitation: “If I had a company that did this kind of work, we could do it at cost. For example, there’s a very competent person on my team right now, a former member of the European Parliament. He was a legal advisor…” The Interlocutor asks, “Borrell?” And Ocampo replies without hesitation: “Yes, that very same Borrell. This person now works for me in the European Parliament. I can speak there, ask questions, direct them, and put pressure on Commissioner von der Leyen, thereby shaping European policy.”

Here are the videos and their transcripts:

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "If I have a company doing these things, we can do it at cost, because right now I have a very clever guy on staff who used to be a member of the European Parliament. He was a legal advisor..."

Interlocutor: Borrell?

Luis Moreno Ocampo: Yes, Josep Borrell. "That very Borrell. So, this guy is now working for me in the European Parliament. From there, I can speak, I can raise questions, direct them, and apply pressure on Commissioner von der Leyen to adjust European policy."

…Another issue has arisen—one I wasn’t aware of before. It’s entirely new: a lawsuit has been filed with the European Court of Justice to compel the Commission to annul the agreement with Azerbaijan. The reason is that the agreement contains a clause requiring Azerbaijan to respect human rights, and this condition is allegedly not being met.

Thus, I am opening up a new field of activity for myself. Why is this important now? Because the European Union is more important now—Donald Trump is already, in a sense, lifting restrictions. We are moving along a path that has already been laid out. We are increasing the pressure, and I will do this together with the Armenian lobby in the United States. Thus, we are moving in a more realistic, feasible direction. I don’t need to tear down a wall—the door is already open; we are simply opening it.

Tomas Moreno Ocampo (son):​ Our task was to coordinate people’s efforts so that we could keep everyone informed, saying, “Look, look at what’s happening.” To help them understand what’s going on. For example, there was a meeting today. Today there was a meeting with activists, businesspeople, people who are working on this, people who are working on the situation with the Armenians in general, right? With the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. One of them, a young woman, is leading a social media campaign—because right now there’s massive chaos in Armenia. Deep chaos with internal disputes over the elections. That’s why we need to get Pashinyan, the prime minister, removed from power.

Interlocutor: The president?

Tomas Moreno Ocampo: We must remove him from office.

It appears that Ocampo’s plans are quite ambitious: to force the European Commission to annul the agreement with Azerbaijan through the European Court of Justice and to intensify pressure on the Armenian lobby in the United States. It seems that the main tool being used is speculation on the topic of “human rights.”

This is already a very serious matter. In fact, we are talking about gross interference in Armenia’s internal affairs and attempts to undermine regional peace and security. To put it bluntly, Luis Ocampo is waging a campaign against regional peace and Azerbaijan with the financial support and at the behest of the Armenian lobby, and European politicians and Armenian oligarchs residing in Russia are actively participating in this campaign.

Moreover, one of the key figures in this dirty campaign is former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his inner circle. Our editorial team also has information about other Members of the European Parliament and high-ranking EU officials who have participated in this campaign.

The campaign was funded primarily by Armenian oligarchs residing in Russia—Samvel Karapetyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and others. It is particularly noteworthy that Ocampo’s son openly discusses the political situation in Armenia and plans to oust the prime minister in a video. It appears that Ocampo, Borrell, and others found themselves at the center of a scenario for a change of power in Armenia, including the overthrow of Nikol Pashinyan, as part of a campaign conducted in Europe and the European Parliament with Russia’s involvement.

In fact, this is not the only such case. Some time ago, the EU sent a team to Armenia to combat hybrid threats. It is interesting that structures such as the European Parliament itself may also play a role in shaping these threats. Moreover, the text and narratives of the relevant European Parliament resolution coincide remarkably with Russian rhetoric.

Frankly speaking, the extent of corruption within European institutions is no secret to anyone. It is also well known whom Borrell serves. However, the materials presented reveal new sensational names and facts.

Most importantly: we live in an era where any exposé is often dismissed as a “deepfake” or the product of a neural network. That is why we state in advance that the video footage we are presenting is entirely authentic and has not been altered in any way by artificial intelligence. We understand that there may be doubts and reiterate that the images presented to you are authentic.

In accordance with the rules of journalistic ethics, we are prepared to publish Ocampo’s statement to clarify the situation. The editorial team also plans to send official requests to the European Parliament and other EU institutions asking them to comment on this scandal.

We rightfully expect answers to our questions. Will the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the Belgian intelligence services investigate these potential instances of corruption that we have presented? These facts require an urgent and thorough investigation! Belgian intelligence agencies must investigate the activities of the individuals in question within the European Parliament and expose any potential corruption schemes involving Borrell, Ocampo, and others. Perhaps the Armenian media should also investigate this matter domestically and take measures against hybrid threats.

We have no doubt that we will witness new scandals and investigations in the European Parliament regarding this issue. The activities of Ocampo and his network—the Armenian lobby and bribed European politicians—clearly show that their target is not only Baku. Their target is also Yerevan and the fragile balance that is taking shape in the region. In other words, this is an attempt to derail the peace process and return the situation to a scenario of controlled destabilization.

To be continued…