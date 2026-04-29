Azerbaijan plans to expand support measures for private sector growth - minister

He noted that existing state support instruments include special industrial zones, tax and other payment incentives in liberated territories, social contribution benefits, mechanisms covering utility expenses, and subsidies on loan interest rates.

“These tools have already proven their effectiveness and attractiveness, and they will continue to be further developed. In addition, the role of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the country’s economy is expected to grow and strengthen in the coming period. We believe the opening of the Zangazur corridor will make a significant contribution to Azerbaijan’s economic development in this context,” the minister said.

Jabbarov also stated that, as a preventive measure, the state is proactively creating conditions for the application of tax incentives and special tax regimes.

He further emphasized that the rapid growth of the country’s transport and logistics sector is aimed not only at facilitating cargo transit but, more importantly, at strengthening the national economy and expanding Azerbaijani products into both regional and global markets. According to him, two of the three key components in this field—connectivity and trade regime issues—have already been addressed. The minister highlighted the importance of hearing more directly from entrepreneurs regarding their target export markets. However, he noted that limited trade agreements continue to result in high customs duties and tariffs.

Furthermore, he stressed that sustainable development cannot rely solely on the domestic market and that not all enterprises have equal access to export opportunities.

Regarding export promotion, the minister said that new state mechanisms are being introduced to cover transport and logistics costs as well as other export-related expenses, with expected results from these initiatives in the near future.