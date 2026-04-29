Ashgabat leads POS terminal coverage across Turkmenistan’s major cities as of Aug.2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. A total of 36,030 POS terminals were operating across Turkmenistan as of January 1, 2026, which is 2.2% less than on January 1, 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank indicates that Ashgabat hosts the largest number of terminals, with 12,211 units, representing roughly one-third of the national total. Mary follows with 5,810 terminals, while Lebap and Balkan have 5,702 and 5,065, respectively.

Dashoguz and Ahal operate a range of 2,238 to 4,860 terminals, while Arkadag exhibits a significantly lower count, registering merely 144 terminals.

The distribution indicates that POS terminal infrastructure is concentrated in major population centers, with urbanized regions having significantly higher coverage than smaller or less populated areas.

Founded in 1991, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan functions as the regulatory authority for the national financial ecosystem and acts as the primary repository for official banking metrics.