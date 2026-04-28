Azerbaijani, Montenegrin Foreign Ministries hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Montenegro has been held in Podgorica, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Montenegrin delegation was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Periša Kastratović.

During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state of political relations within the framework of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of mutual visits in strengthening the existing political dialogue. Discussions also covered the current status and prospects of cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, tourism, and humanitarian affairs, as well as Azerbaijan’s strategic energy and transport projects.

The parties exchanged views on plans to expand the legal and contractual framework and focused on enhancing cooperation on international platforms, including within various international organizations and through mutual support for candidacies.

The consultations also included detailed discussions on the regional situation, the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as large-scale reconstruction, restoration, and demining efforts in territories liberated from occupation, alongside other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Fariz Rzayev also held meetings with several Montenegrin officials and participated in roundtable discussions at the University of Montenegro.