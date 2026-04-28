President Ilham Aliyev awards 'Taraggi' medal to distinguished entrepreneurs – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Individuals who have distinguished themselves in the field of entrepreneurship have been awarded the Taraggi Medal, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.
According to the decree, the following individuals have been awarded the “Taraggi” Medal for their contribution to the economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan and their effective work in the field of entrepreneurship:
Shanay Abbasova
İlkin Aghamirov
Bakhtiyar Allahverdi
Nemat Babashov
Mübariz Bayramov
Sahliyalı Bashirov
Ali Aliyev
Vagif Aliyev
Rauf Hajiyev
Bakhtiyar Hüseynov
Samira Hüseynova
Emin İlyas
Jana Krimpe
İsrafil Gasımov
Rena Gafarova
Mukhtar Mammadov
Rena Mammadova
Elnur Mansimov
Nurlan Nuraliyev
Najmaddin Tashbagh
Ciyi Van
Jeyhun Valiyev