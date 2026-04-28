President Ilham Aliyev awards 'Taraggi' medal to distinguished entrepreneurs – decree

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Individuals who have distinguished themselves in the field of entrepreneurship have been awarded the Taraggi Medal, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the following individuals have been awarded the “Taraggi” Medal for their contribution to the economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan and their effective work in the field of entrepreneurship:

Shanay Abbasova

İlkin Aghamirov

Bakhtiyar Allahverdi

Nemat Babashov

Mübariz Bayramov

Sahliyalı Bashirov

Ali Aliyev

Vagif Aliyev

Rauf Hajiyev

Bakhtiyar Hüseynov

Samira Hüseynova

Emin İlyas

Jana Krimpe

İsrafil Gasımov

Rena Gafarova

Mukhtar Mammadov

Rena Mammadova

Elnur Mansimov

Nurlan Nuraliyev

Najmaddin Tashbagh

Ciyi Van

Jeyhun Valiyev