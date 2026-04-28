“Baku Marathon 2026": 25,000 participants to compete for first place on May 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A total of 25,000
participants have registered for the “Baku Marathon 2026,” which
will be held this Sunday at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, Trend
reports.
Participants from Azerbaijan as well as from the United States,
Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and other
countries will join the race to compete for victory.
As in previous years, the marathon will also include
participants with physical disabilities, as well as individuals
with Down syndrome.
On April 26, a new world record was set at the London Marathon.
Kenyan athlete Sebastian Sawe became the winner of the London
Marathon, breaking the world record by completing the
42.195-kilometer distance in under two hours, finishing in 1 hour,
59 minutes, and 30 seconds. In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s
Tigst Assefa won with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 41
seconds.
On May 3, the Baku Marathon will be held for the first time over
a full marathon distance of 42 kilometers, starting from the State
Flag Square and finishing in the Sea Breeze area, where male and
female participants will compete for the top three positions.
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