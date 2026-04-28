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“Baku Marathon 2026": 25,000 participants to compete for first place on May 3

Society Materials 28 April 2026 14:54 (UTC +04:00)
“Baku Marathon 2026": 25,000 participants to compete for first place on May 3

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A total of 25,000 participants have registered for the “Baku Marathon 2026,” which will be held this Sunday at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

Participants from Azerbaijan as well as from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and other countries will join the race to compete for victory.

As in previous years, the marathon will also include participants with physical disabilities, as well as individuals with Down syndrome.

On April 26, a new world record was set at the London Marathon. Kenyan athlete Sebastian Sawe became the winner of the London Marathon, breaking the world record by completing the 42.195-kilometer distance in under two hours, finishing in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds. In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa won with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 41 seconds.

On May 3, the Baku Marathon will be held for the first time over a full marathon distance of 42 kilometers, starting from the State Flag Square and finishing in the Sea Breeze area, where male and female participants will compete for the top three positions.

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