“Baku Marathon 2026": 25,000 participants to compete for first place on May 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A total of 25,000 participants have registered for the “Baku Marathon 2026,” which will be held this Sunday at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

Participants from Azerbaijan as well as from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and other countries will join the race to compete for victory.

As in previous years, the marathon will also include participants with physical disabilities, as well as individuals with Down syndrome.