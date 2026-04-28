Uzbekistan expands creative economy push with Global Cinema Weekend launch

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Uzbekistan and Global Tech Weekend (GTW) have launched a new cultural initiative to boost the creative economy through the creation of Global Cinema Weekend, Trend reports via GTW.

The National PR Center under Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee and GTW signed a memorandum of cooperation to organize the new industry platform as part of GTW Tashkent, scheduled for May 15–-17, 2026.

The initiative aims to position Uzbekistan as an attractive destination for international film production while using cinema to drive tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.

Global Cinema Weekend will bring together international filmmakers, investors, government representatives, and local businesses to explore partnership opportunities and showcase the country’s creative potential.

Under the agreement, similar events are expected to be held annually with the participation of leading global film industry figures, including Hollywood professionals. The partnership is also intended to attract foreign directors, producers, and screenwriters, while supporting knowledge exchange and higher production standards.

The initiative is supported by Uzbekistan’s incentives for the film industry, including cash rebate programs for foreign production companies.

GTW is a decentralized innovation platform connecting startups, investors, corporations, governments, and creatives across the Caucasus and Central Asia. After launching in Tbilisi in 2025, the 2026 edition will be held in Tashkent in May, Tbilisi in June, and Baku in October.