Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Sheki Khan’s Mosque Complex (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. As part of their visit to Sheki city, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva visited the Sheki Khan’s Mosque Complex, Trend reports.

During the visit, Vugar Mammadov, the imam of the mosque, provided Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva with detailed information about the Complex.

He noted that the Sheki Khan’s Mosque Complex, which dates back to the 18th century, is one of the city's crucial religious, cultural, historical, and architectural monuments. According to historical sources and inscriptions on the monument, the mosque was built by Haji Mahammadhuseyn Khan.

Vugar Mammadov emphasized that restoration efforts for the historical Sheki Khan’s Mosque Complex were carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. A museum was also established on the territory of the Complex. The museum displays exhibits from the Sheki Khanate period and material and cultural samples collected from various sources.

The museum visually demonstrates the history of the creation and formation of the Sheki Khanate, as well as its special place in the history of national statehood.

Leyla Aliyeva then was presented with a copy of the Holy Quran as a gift.