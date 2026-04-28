Aýdyň Gijeler develops equipment for Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 28. Local technology company Aýdyň Gijeler is positioning its hardware solutions, including multifunctional monoblock workstations, for use in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, including at the Galkynysh gas field, Ruslan Tashov, Head of Supply and Procurement at the company, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to him, the company has been working for an extended period on projects aimed at supporting the country’s energy infrastructure, with a particular focus on office and operational environments within the sector.

"These are our computers - multifunctional monoblocks - essentially workstations intended for office infrastructure across Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, including applications at the Galkynysh field," he explained.

In addition to computing hardware, the company is also preparing to expand into telecommunications solutions tailored for industrial use. According to Tashov, the company is preparing to produce radio terminals specifically for use in the oil and gas industry.

"This is a new project we have been working on for a long time. We will soon launch new types of products. These next-generation radio terminals are designed to be safe and multifunctional, helping to simplify and optimize the work of oil and gas professionals," he noted.

Aýdyň gijeler was founded in 2016 as part of Turkmenistan’s state policy to develop domestic electronics production. The company operates under a public-private partnership model, with 49% owned by the state, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production, and 51% by private business.

Its production complex spans more than 5 hectares and includes over 10 workshops, manufacturing more than 30 types of products ranging from LED lighting and cable products to computer hardware and telecommunications equipment.

Initially focused on energy-efficient LED lamp production, with a capacity exceeding 1 million units annually, the company later expanded into digital electronics. By 2020, it had launched production of smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and IT solutions for government and industrial needs. The company also produces cable products with an annual capacity of up to 80 million meters and participates in international projects with foreign partners.

Today, Aýdyň gijeler is considered a key element of Turkmenistan’s import substitution strategy and is gradually expanding its presence in foreign markets.