KazTransOil’s Batumi Sea Port overfulfills cargo transshipment plan in 1Q2026
Photo: KazTransOil
The positive operational dynamics in the reporting period contributed to increased fiscal contributions and reinforced the economic stability of KazTransOil’s asset in Georgia.
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