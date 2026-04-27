Azerbaijani Special Forces hold blood donation campaign (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. On the eve of the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Special Forces, a voluntary blood donation campaign was organized at one of the military units, Trend reports.

During the campaign, blood was collected from donors after their health condition was checked by the medical staff of the Mobile Blood Collection Branch of the Republican Blood Bank under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The collected blood samples will be examined, certified, and then transferred to the relevant authorities for use in the treatment of individuals suffering from hereditary blood disorders.

The main objective of the blood donation campaign is to build up blood reserves for people suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, leukemia, and other blood diseases, to preserve the traditions of voluntary and unpaid blood donation in society and the army, as well as to ensure the sustainable supply of blood and blood components.