Poland sees growing potential for cooperation with Kazakhstan amid green transition - PAIH (Exclusive)
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Poland sees growing potential for developing cooperation with Kazakhstan’s energy sector, particularly in the context of the energy transition and the deployment of green technologies.
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