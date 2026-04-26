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Uzbekistan reports over 16% growth in trade with Italy

Economy Materials 26 April 2026 04:41 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan reports over 16% growth in trade with Italy

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Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
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TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 26.Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy amounted to $79.0 million in January-February 2026, increasing by 16.5% compared to $67.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency show that at the same time, the figure slightly declined by 1.9% compared to $80.5 million recorded in January-February 2024, reflecting minor fluctuations in bilateral trade dynamics over the two-year period.

Despite this variation, Italy remained among Uzbekistan’s key trading partners, ranking within the top 20 countries by trade volume.

Overall, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $11.6 billion in January–February 2026, with the country maintaining active trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.

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