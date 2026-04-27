ABB Bank celebrated Entrepreneurs’ Day together with its clients!

On the occasion of Entrepreneurs’ Day, celebrated on April 25, ABB Bank held an event for its entrepreneur clients. More than 80 corporate, small and medium-sized business clients of the Bank took part in the event.

Participants were provided with detailed information about ABB Bank’s new products and services designed for businesses. Engaging presentations on various projects of the Bank were also delivered. Among the highlights, clients were introduced to the Bank’s corporate card, the Islamic banking product “Murabaha,” the “Fayda Biznes” loyalty program, trade and supply chain platforms, as well as the Flydesk service.

Numerous questions of interest to entrepreneurs were addressed. At the end of the event, an online contest was held, and 10 winners were awarded. The meeting continued in the format of a business dinner.

It is worth noting that since 2016, April 25 has been annually celebrated in Azerbaijan as Entrepreneurs’ Day. This contributes to strengthening support for the business community, enhancing business culture, and underlining the significant role of entrepreneurs in the country’s socio-economic development.

For more detailed information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and versatile products and services, please visit the Bank’s branches and offices, the official website https://abb-bank.az/, contact the Information Center at 937, or follow the Bank’s official social media pages.