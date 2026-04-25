Ashgabat accounts for majority of Turkmenistan’s e-commerce service points
Photo: Turkmen MFA
Ashgabat accounts for the majority of e-commerce service points in Turkmenistan as of early 2026, highlighting strong concentration of digital services in the capital compared to other regions.
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