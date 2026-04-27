Kazakhstan shares data on projects implemented with FAO
Photo: FAO/Facebook
The projects were discussed during a meeting between Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and FAO Deputy Director-General Viorel Gutu, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy