Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won five more medals at the European Championships in Tirana, Albania, Trend reports.

On the final day of the competition, Ali Tsokaev (92 kg) and Georgiy Meshvildishvili (125 kg) became European champions. Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Arseniy Jioyev (86 kg) lost in the final and won silver medals.

Nureddin Novruz (61 kg) lost the fight for the bronze medal and took 5th place.

Thus, the freestyle wrestlers finished the European Championships with six medals. Earlier, Islam Bazarganov won gold medal (57 kg), and Jabrayil Hajiyev took bronze medal (79 kg).

Among Greco-Roman wrestlers, Khasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) became European champions. Bronze medals were won by Rashad Mamedov (55 kg), Nikhat Mamedli (60 kg), and Islam Abbasov (87 kg).

n women's wrestling, Zhalya Aliyeva (57 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) won bronze medals.