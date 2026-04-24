Azerbaijan links military reforms and legal education in strategic co-op deal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. On April 24, the Rector of the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Gunduz Abdulov, met with the Deputy Military Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel of Justice Elmir Suleymanli, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the successful reforms and innovations implemented under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, in the Azerbaijan Army, including the military education system. It was noted that the reforms play an important role in aligning the military education system with modern standards, increasing the attractiveness of military education, and enhancing the professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army. The importance of closely integrating legal education with professional legal experience, along with enhancing the reputation of the legal profession, was also highlighted.

In this regard, the importance of exchanging information and experience, as well as developing cooperation to ensure the training of servicemen who respect human rights and freedoms and remain committed to national traditions, democratic principles, and the ideas of patriotism and Azerbaijani identity, was emphasized.

Then, briefings on the history of the National Defense University and its subordinate special educational institutions, as well as their main areas of activity, were delivered.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the parties on the implementation of joint activities and the establishment of cooperation.

In accordance with the Memorandum, the parties will jointly organize conferences, seminars, training sessions, and discussions, as well as conduct analytical work, monitoring, and surveys. Various scientific and educational events, including round tables, simulations, and meetings, will also be held to study both local and international experience.

Additionally, methodological guidelines, scientific articles, brochures, monographs, and other printed materials will be jointly prepared. Proposals aimed at the development of legal science and current legislation will be developed and discussed, and initiatives to improve the legislation will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

At the same time, mutual participation will be ensured in enhancing the professional development of personnel in order to strengthen the link between theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

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