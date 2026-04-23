Kazakhstan, Oman discuss expanding cooperation in energy, logistics and agriculture

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, logistics and agriculture, Trend reports via the Presidential residence Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized that Oman is a reliable and time-tested partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world and reaffirmed Astana’s commitment to further deepening ties.

“Our bilateral relations are strengthening both politically and economically. I would like to express my appreciation for your personal commitment to enhancing our partnership. I also look forward to the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Astana,” Tokayev said.

For his part, the Omani deputy prime minister thanked the Kazakh president for the warm reception and reaffirmed Oman’s interest in expanding cooperation.

“Kazakhstan is a beautiful country with a rich cultural heritage. Our relations date back to 1992, and Oman was among the first Gulf Cooperation Council countries to establish diplomatic ties with Kazakhstan. We are connected across many sectors, including culture, trade, economy and tourism, and we hope to further strengthen this cooperation,” he said.

The sides discussed opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, with particular focus on energy, metallurgy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and digitalization. The importance of enhancing cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also highlighted.

Tokayev additionally expressed support for the people of Oman amid the current challenges in the Middle East and noted Oman’s significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region.