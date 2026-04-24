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Azerbaijani and Czech Republic MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 April 2026 13:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani and Czech Republic MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan (PHOTO)

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Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Representatives of the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic held bilateral military cooperation talks, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were discussed. At the same time, a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held, and various briefings were delivered.

At the end of the talks, the parties signed Bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026.

Following the exchange of gifts, a photo was taken.

Azerbaijani and Czech Republic MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Czech Republic MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Czech Republic MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Czech Republic MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Czech Republic MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani and Czech Republic MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan (PHOTO)
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