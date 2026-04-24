Flight coordination across Europe–Asia airspace discussed in Budapest

A high-level meeting of the SOCEA organization (the Organization of Air Navigation Service Providers of Europe and Asia), dedicated to strengthening air traffic coordination, was held in Budapest under the chairmanship of the Air Traffic Management Department Azeraeronavigation (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, part of AZCON Holding.

The meeting brought together the heads of air navigation service providers, including Uzaeronavigatsia, Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia, Kazaeronavigatsia, Türkiye’s General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), and HungaroControl. Participants discussed the development of interregional cooperation, the improvement of management approaches, and measures to ensure flight safety.

Within the framework of the meeting, the impact of regional and global developments on air traffic was reviewed, along with approaches to maintaining operational continuity under current conditions. Decisions were adopted to ensure the safe and sustainable organization of air transport. In addition, discussions covered air traffic management, information exchange, and mechanisms for inter-agency coordination.

The meeting contributes to more coordinated management of the growing air traffic along the Europe–Asia corridor, as well as to ensuring safe and uninterrupted interregional flights.

It should be noted that on September 11, 2025, at the SOCEA General Assembly held in Almaty, the Director of the “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Management Department was elected President of the organization, and the chairmanship was officially transferred from Türkiye to Azerbaijan.