Kazakhstan, EDF discuss expanding cooperation in energy sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Electricité de France (EDF) Bernard Fontana discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

Tokayev noted the broad potential for joint work and stressed that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to deepening cooperation with the French company.

For his part, Fontana expressed interest in further expanding cooperation in the fields of sustainable energy and modern energy infrastructure.

The President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for open and mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners, including EDF, based on the principles of transparency and parity.

The sides also discussed cooperation in uranium supply.

Électricité de France is the largest state-owned electricity company in France and one of the world’s leading operators of nuclear power plants.

Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant, is planned to be built near the village of Ulken in the Almaty region in cooperation with Russia’s Rosatom. A nationwide referendum held in October 2024 resulted in 71.12% of voters backing the construction of nuclear power facilities. In November 2025, the name of the country’s first nuclear plant was officially approved following a national vote.

Kazakhstan is also considering the construction of a second nuclear power plant, which may be located near Lake Balkhash.