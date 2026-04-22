I was truly impressed by White City - Latvian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. I visited the White City. I was truly impressed, said President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum held in Baku on April 22, Trend reports.

“I was told, Mr. President, that in less than 15 years - because the idea developed back in 2011-2012 – you were able to, first of all, clean up polluted territories and then to develop an architectural marvel and to develop a modern 21st-century city. That shows the potential of Azerbaijan,” the President of Latvia added.