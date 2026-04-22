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Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions

Azerbaijan Materials 22 April 2026 23:00 (UTC +04:00)
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The European Wrestling Championship, being held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, is ongoing, Trend reports.

On the third day of the competition, two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers won gold medals.

Hasrat Jafarov, competing in the 67 kg weight category, defeated Türkiye’s Murat Fırat 7:5 in the final to become a four-time European champion. Following him, last year’s tournament winner Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) beat Adlet Tulyubayev (UWW) 4:2 in the final to become a two-time European champion.

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