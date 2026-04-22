Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The European Wrestling Championship, being held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, is ongoing, Trend reports.

On the third day of the competition, two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers won gold medals.

Hasrat Jafarov, competing in the 67 kg weight category, defeated Türkiye’s Murat Fırat 7:5 in the final to become a four-time European champion. Following him, last year’s tournament winner Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) beat Adlet Tulyubayev (UWW) 4:2 in the final to become a two-time European champion.