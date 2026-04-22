Azerbaijan counts investments in its Karabakh and East Zangezur for 1Q2026
In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan allocated a portion of its annual funds for the reconstruction of liberated territories. These funds were directed towards infrastructure, residential projects, and social initiatives. The efforts include road development, tourism, and landmine clearance.
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