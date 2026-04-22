Declaration on Strategic Partnership elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to high level - President Ilham Aliyev (PHOТО)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level, says publication posted on the page of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on X in connection with the visit of the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to the country, Trend reports.

"Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and open new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," the post says.