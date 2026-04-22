Aýdyň gijeler offers Azerbaijan electronics supplies for energy sector (Exclusive)

Addressing prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijani companies in digitalization and electronics, Tashov said: "Yes, we see strong potential in this area and have high expectations. We have previously partnered with companies on digitalization projects, including in the field of electronic equipment."

According to him, the company currently has no active partners from Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector, but is aiming to establish cooperation in this area.

"Initially, we exported our LED lamps to Azerbaijan, and now we are offering new tablets and computers that can be used in the energy industry," he added.

Aýdyň gijeler was founded in 2016 as part of Turkmenistan’s state policy to develop domestic electronics production. The company operates under a public-private partnership model, with 49% owned by the state, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production, and 51% by private business.

Its production complex spans more than 5 hectares and includes over 10 workshops, manufacturing more than 30 types of products ranging from LED lighting and cable products to computer hardware and telecommunications equipment.

Initially focused on energy-efficient LED lamp production, with a capacity exceeding 1 million units annually, the company later expanded into digital electronics. By 2020, it had launched production of smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and IT solutions for government and industrial needs. The company also produces cable products with an annual capacity of up to 80 million meters and participates in international projects with foreign partners.

Today, Aýdyň gijeler is considered a key element of Turkmenistan’s import substitution strategy and is gradually expanding its presence in external markets.