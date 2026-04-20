Azerbaijan earns nearly $54 million from natural gas exports to Syria
Azerbaijan has expanded natural gas exports to Syria under a new bilateral energy agreement, with supplies routed through Türkiye to support electricity generation in key Syrian cities.
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