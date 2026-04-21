Iranian tanker crosses into country’s waters with military support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Last night, with the support of the Iranian Navy, the Iranian oil tanker “Sili City” entered the country’s territory, the statement of the Iranian military says, Trend reports.

According to the report, despite the naval blockade and warnings from the U.S. military, the tanker entered the country via the Arabian Sea. A few hours ago, the tanker docked at a port in southern Iran.

The U.S. imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports on April 13.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.