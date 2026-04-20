Kazakhstan signs deal for major Chinese processing plant in Pavlodar
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The akimat (local government) of the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan has signed a memorandum of cooperation with China’s Snowvalley Agricultural Group for the construction of a large-scale potato processing complex.
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