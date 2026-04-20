Turkmenistan, ILO discuss implementation of labor cooperation roadmap

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have discussed the implementation of a 2026 cooperation roadmap and further steps to improve labor standards, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Deputy Foreign Minister Myakhri Byashimova and an ILO delegation led by Miranda Fajerman.

The sides positively assessed the outcomes of recent activities, including the presentation of findings from a 2025 assessment and feedback collected at the regional level.

During the meeting, the parties also highlighted the steady and systematic nature of cooperation, including efforts to improve the regulatory framework and introduce international labor standards. The importance of interagency coordination in implementing joint initiatives was also emphasized.

The ILO delegation’s visit also included practical activities, such as joint roundtables in the regions with participation from government bodies and social partners.

To note, Turkmenistan has been cooperating with the International Labour Organization (ILO) since joining the organization in 1993, with a focus on improving labour legislation, promoting decent work standards, and strengthening social dialogue in line with international labor norms. According to ILO materials, cooperation is implemented through structured roadmaps and technical programs covering legal harmonization and workplace monitoring across key sectors.