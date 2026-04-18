Middle Corridor among key priorities in Central Asia’s transport development - Uzbekistan's Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The development of Central Asia’s transport and transit potential, including the Middle Corridor, is one of the key areas of regional cooperation, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Muzaffar Madrakhimov during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

“As maritime routes become increasingly vulnerable, land corridors are gaining greater importance. Central Asia is once again becoming a key link between East and West, and North and South,” he noted.

Madrakhimov also emphasized that ensuring food security is an important area of cooperation.

“Possessing significant agricultural potential, vast land resources, and a strong fertilizer production base, our region can play an important role in ensuring stable food supplies and reducing price volatility in global markets,” he added.