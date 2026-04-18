Azerbaijan strengthens “Central Asia Plus” format and creates new opportunities - Uzbek FM official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan’s participation in the “Central Asia Plus” format further strengthens regional synergy, creating new opportunities for investment, trade, energy, and transport cooperation, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Muzaffar Madrakhimov during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, regular consultative meetings of heads of state have become a solid foundation for regional interaction and an effective mechanism for coordinated decision-making on issues of vital importance.

“As a result, a new model of regionalism is emerging, based on pragmatism and mutual benefit. This has strengthened the ‘Central Asia Plus’ format and reinforced its role in the global architecture of dialogue and diplomacy. Azerbaijan’s participation further enhances regional synergy, creating new opportunities for investment, trade, energy, and transport cooperation,” he noted.

Madrakhimov emphasized that Uzbekistan is open to broad and mutually beneficial cooperation, primarily with Central Asian countries and the Turkic world, including Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as with a wide range of international partners, including China, Russia, the European Union, the United States, and others.

“We aim for the stability and cooperation achieved in our region to contribute to broader global stability,” he added.