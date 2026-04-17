ING forecasts Uzbekistan’s ability to adapt to gold price volatility
Uzbekistan is expected to remain resilient under a potential decline in global gold prices, supported by its ability to adjust export volumes and sustain export revenues, according to ING analysts.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy