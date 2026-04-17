Baku Investment Forum to become key platform for financing projects in region - IRENA (Exclusive)

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The Baku Investment Forum will serve as a key platform for financing projects in the region, Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), told Trend's special correspondent on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“We are also organizing an investment forum in Baku in June, as part of Baku Energy Week,” he said.

According to La Camera, the event will be one of the key regional initiatives.

“We are cooperating in many areas. However, the most important upcoming event is the investment forum for the broader Central Asian region, which will take place in Baku and will play a significant role in supporting regional cooperation,” he noted.

The head of IRENA emphasized that the key priority of the investment forum will be financing projects.

“The main priority of the investment forum will be project financing,” La Camera added.