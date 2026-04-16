Russia, Azerbaijan push forward with North-South Transport Corridor initiative

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, April 16. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of transport and logistics is expanding, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental State Commission, held in Zangilan.

According to Overchuk, Azerbaijan and Russia are developing a strategic partnership to strengthen transport links across the Eurasian region. He noted that new international value chains are being formed, particularly within the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

The Russian official emphasized that special attention is being paid to the development of the western section of the corridor and the implementation of previously reached agreements. According to him, the project allows for more efficient organization of trade and logistics flows in the region.

Overchuk also recalled the trilateral meeting held in Baku last year and noted that a review of the transport and logistics infrastructure at the Astara border crossing had been conducted with the Azerbaijani and Iranian sides. He stressed that the logistics center established in Astara as a result of Azerbaijani investments is already in active use.

The Russian side emphasized the importance of continuing work in this direction.