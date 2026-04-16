Azerbaijan unveils its gold and silver production data for 1Q2026
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan saw a decrease in gold and silver production during the first quarter of 2026. Gold production dropped significantly compared to 2024, while silver output also declined year-on-year. The total value of mining industry production showed a slight decrease over the reporting period.
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