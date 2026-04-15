Iran offers specialized loans to businesses affected by regional conflict
The airstrikes refer to recent U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. These have disrupted businesses, leading to economic challenges. In response, Iran is providing loans to affected businesses to support recovery.
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