Uzbekistan, China move to boost trade and expand logistics partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Uzbekistan and China discussed the expansion of trade, the strengthening of investment cooperation, and the development of transport and logistics partnerships, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The discussions took place during the 9th meeting of the Uzbekistan–China Subcommittee on Trade and Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Ling Ji, Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

The sides focused on further expanding rail transport connectivity and reinforcing Uzbekistan’s role as a key regional logistics hub. Special attention was also given to increasing the participation of Chinese financial institutions in joint projects, as well as introducing innovative solutions aimed at improving the business climate.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China reached $3.2 billion in January-February 2026, marking a 60-percent increase compared to $2.0 billion in the same period last year.