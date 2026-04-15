Azerbaijan spills beans on value of paid service market for 3M2026
Azerbaijan saw a rise in the value of paid services in the first quarter of 2026. Legal entities accounted for the majority of the services provided. Each resident of the country used more paid services compared to the same period last year.
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