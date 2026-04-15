Uzbekistan’s energy projects with Masdar and AMEA Power surpass $5B

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan’s joint project portfolio with Masdar and AMEA Power has exceeded $5 billion, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed Khodjaev’s meeting in Abu Dhabi with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei.

“The UAE remains one of Uzbekistan’s key partners in the energy sector: our joint project portfolio with Masdar and AMEA Power exceeds $5 billion. The privatization of the Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant with TAQA has been successfully completed, and an agreement has been signed for the construction of a solar power plant with round-the-clock generation,” Khodjaev said.

He noted that the sides also discussed the current state of the strategic partnership and the next steps in advancing joint projects in energy, infrastructure, logistics, and industry.

“We also see strong potential to further expand cooperation, including in mining and chemicals, the financial sector, and privatization,” he added.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Abu Dhabi sovereign investment fund Mubadala and the national energy company TAQA finalized the acquisition of stakes in the Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant (TPP).

To facilitate the privatization process, a special purpose vehicle, Talimarjan Power Plant 1, was established. Mubadala and TAQA each hold a 40% stake, while the remaining 20% remains with the Uzbek side through the Talimarjan TPP Joint Stock Company. The same ownership structure also applies to the operating company, Talimarjan Operations & Maintenance.