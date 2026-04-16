Kazakhstan expands aviation training partnership with ICAO for 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) has signed an agreement with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to extend its existing Training Services Agreement, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was signed during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2026, held in Marrakesh.

This renewed accord aims to implement a comprehensive training program for AAK personnel throughout the course of 2026. It incorporates both virtual and in-person training sessions, designed to enhance the qualifications of aviation professionals and foster the development of their technical and professional competencies.

The training program will consist of 23 courses covering key domains within the aviation sector. Upon completion of the program, participants will be awarded internationally recognized certificates issued by ICAO.

ICAO, established in 1944 as a specialized agency of the United Nations, plays a critical role in facilitating global cooperation among 193 member states in the management and development of international air transport.