Iranian FM urges patience on talks with U.S. until real progress occurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. It is premature to draw conclusions about the negotiations with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that negotiations and exchange of messages between Iran and the United States through intermediaries are continuing, but it is premature to draw any conclusions until concrete results are achieved.

"Everything that is being said now is speculation that should not be given any importance until everything becomes completely clear," the minister noted.

Araghchi emphasized that the current process of interaction between the parties is ongoing, and final assessments can only be made after real progress has been achieved.