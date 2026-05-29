Uzbekistan’s Fergana region explores tech co-op with Japanese companies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. A delegation from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region visited several Japanese technology companies in Tokyo to explore potential cooperation in software development, robotics, artificial intelligence, and startup ecosystems, Trend reports, citing the Fergana Regional Administration.

During the visit, representatives of the Japanese company Kanaria Tech presented their work on AI-based logistics robots designed to enhance operational efficiency by reducing errors and improving adaptation to social environments.

The delegation also held meetings with Stone System IT, where discussions focused on the company’s fintech and blockchain projects, team development, and plans to establish a youth-led technology team in the Fergana region.

At CIC Venture Cafe, Uzbek delegates participated in networking sessions with Japanese and international experts, startup founders, venture capital firms, and investors. The discussions covered investment trends, incubation programs, and startup acceleration initiatives.

In addition, the delegation reviewed the activities of Eco Turon Logistika, a company founded by young entrepreneurs from Fergana. The parties reached an agreement to establish a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) center in the Fergana region based on this project.