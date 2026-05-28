UK’s newly appointed ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The new UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day, Trend reports.

The ambassador shared a video message on his X account.

"On May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan established the first secular, democratic parliamentary republic in the Muslim East.

At a time when a large part of the world had not yet embraced these ideas, the right of women to vote was recognized in the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. A parliament was established, and a modern state was built. I am still at the very beginning of my journey in Azerbaijan. But one thing I already know is that this country's history has deep roots, and the people carry this history with pride. Happy Independence Day, Azerbaijan!

The flag once raised will never fall," the ambassador noted.