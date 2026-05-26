Azerbaijan, Czech Republic exchange views on regional and international issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Petr Macinka, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, on the sidelines of the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council titled “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System,” Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation within the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic in the political, economic, energy and humanitarian spheres, as well as in other areas of mutual interest.

The ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.