Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for May 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for May 26, Trend reports via the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for 1 euro was 1.9770 manat, for 1 Turkish lira was 0.0370 manat, and for 100 Russian rubles was 2.3795 manat.

Code Exchange rate

USD 1.7

EUR 1.977

AUD 1.2174

BYN 0.6056

AED 0.4628

KRW 0.1128

CZK 0.0815

CNY 0.2505

DKK 0.2646

GEL 0.6375

HKD 0.217

INR 0.0178

GBP 2.2917

SEK 0.1827

CHF 2.1696

ILS 0.5902

CAD 1.2309

KWD 5.4931

KZT 0.3597

QAR 0.4663

KGS 0.0194

HUF 0.5539

MDL 0.098

NOK 0.1837

UZS 0.0141

PKR 0.61

PLN 0.467

RON 0.3775

RUB 2.3795

RSD 0.0168

SGD 1.3307

SAR 0.453

xdr 2.3229

TRY 0.037

TMT 0.4857

UAH 0.0384

JPY 1.0691

NZD 0.9944