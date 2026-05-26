Tajikistan records strong growth in trade with non-CIS nations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 26. Tajikistan’s trade turnover with non-CIS countries reached $1.41 billion in the period from January to March 2026, representing a 14.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that trade with non-CIS countries amounted to $430.4 million in March, reflecting a 13% year-on-year decline.

In March, exports to non-CIS countries totaled $130.3 million, increasing by 7.7% compared to the same month of the previous year, while imports decreased by 16.9% to $300.1 million.

Over the first three months of 2026, exports to non-CIS countries reached $395.2 million, up 15.6% year-on-year, whereas imports amounted to $1.02 billion, marking a 13.9% increase over the same period last year.

Overall, Tajikistan’s total foreign trade turnover stood at $2.67 billion from January through March 2026, reflecting a 12.8% rise compared to the corresponding period in 2025.